‘Photoshop Battle’ Over Mark Ruffalo Skateboarding Is A Real Marvel

Reddit users are reworking an old image of the actor.

Six years after being snapped skateboarding in a New York City playground, this picture of actor Mark Ruffalo﻿ is going viral all over again:

PsBattle: Mark Ruffalo on a skateboard from photoshopbattles

On Sunday, a Reddit user resurfaced the 2014 image of the “Avengers” star and posted it on the platform’s “Photoshop Battle” thread.

Dozens of people have now reimagined the shot, with many referencing Ruffalo’s role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
Rated M for Mark Ruffalo's going to be mad if this doesn't sell.
Marky McRuffalo
Mark "Graphic Tee" Ruffalo
Mark2
View post on imgur.com
Mark
Hes on the run
View post on imgur.com
Dark Waters
Cool guys skate away from explosions
Mark Ruffahighground
Daredevil Jumps Springfield Gorge
Stüssy X Mark Ruffalo Tee
Now this is a NYC skateboard!

