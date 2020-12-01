‘Photoshop Battle’ Over Mark Ruffalo Skateboarding Is A Real Marvel

Six years after being snapped skateboarding in a New York City playground, this picture of actor Mark Ruffalo﻿ is going viral all over again:

On Sunday, a Reddit user resurfaced the 2014 image of the “Avengers” star and posted it on the platform’s “Photoshop Battle” thread.

Dozens of people have now reimagined the shot, with many referencing Ruffalo’s role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.