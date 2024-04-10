PoliticsDonald Trump2024 electionsfox business

Fox Guest Sparks Anger With Heartless Comment About Travel For Abortion

Mark Simone's callous hot take drew backlash online.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

A guest on Larry Kudlow’s Fox Business show was slammed on social media after he suggested that women being forced to travel out of their home states to receive an abortion is “not the worst thing in the world.”

Critics on X (formerly Twitter) ripped radio host Mark Simone’s comments during a discussion on the reinstatement by the Arizona Supreme Court of an 1864 law criminalizing almost all abortions. It overrides the state’s 15-week abortion ban.

Simone first noted: “If someone needs one and they live in Arizona, it just means they’ll have to go to neighboring state.”

“If you had to travel to another state to get an abortion, it’s not the worst thing in the world,” he later proclaimed.

“Hopefully this is a very rare occurrence in your life, once in your life, maybe you would do it,” he added. “Buying a bus ticket to go somewhere to get it is not the worst thing in the world.”

Critics called out the callousness of the comments:

