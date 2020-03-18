Mark Steyn filled in for Rush Limbaugh on his radio show on Tuesday and picked up where the right-wing host had left off with offensive and false comments about the coronavirus pandemic.

Steyn, who frequently appears on and guest-hosts Tucker Carlson’s primetime Fox News show, suggested the San Francisco Bay Area was among the first locations to implement a shelter-in-place order to tackle the spread of the virus because “they’ve got all the gay guys there.”

He continued:

It’s a big gay town, San Francisco, and they’re the ones with all the compromised immune systems from all the protease inhibitors and all the other stuff. And they don’t want all the gays dropping dead on the San Francisco mayor’s watch. So that’s why they’ve got all that sheltering in place there.

Steyn, who has previously defended white supremacists, also claimed President Donald Trump “would get blamed” if there was “a big gay apocalypse.”

“He’d be. It would be his homophobia that would have struck down all these people in San Francisco,” he added. “So that’s why they’ve all been ordered to stay home. And it’s not easy staying home. “

Check out the audio, courtesy of Media Matters, here: