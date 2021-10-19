Mark Strong Says Night Out With Daniel Craig Cost Him A James Bond Role

British actor Mark Strong says he blew his shot at becoming a villain in the James Bond movie franchise after a night out boozing with future 007 star Daniel Craig.

Strong was “quite cocky” about the prospect of landing a part in a Bond film starring Craig’s 007 predecessor, Pierce Brosnan, he said in an interview published in the Oct. 23 edition of Radio Times.

“But the night before, I went out for a drink with Danny,” Strong said. “And unfortunately, I had a bit too much to drink. So I got to the audition the next day, thinking it would all just come back to me.”

Mark Strong, left, says he botched the audition after a night out with Daniel Craig. Getty Images

Strong, who appeared with Craig in the 1996 BBC drama series “Our Friends In The North,” said he just “dried.”

“The more I couldn’t remember the lines, the hotter I got, the more I started to sweat, and the worse it got,” he said.

“I didn’t get the job. It was excruciating.”

