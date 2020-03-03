Mark Wahlberg Says He Advised Post Malone To Remove His Tattoos

Mark Wahlberg wants “Spenser Confidential” co-star Post Malone to rethink his ink. (Watch the video above.)

Asked by James Corden on “The Late Late Show” Monday if he had talked to the “Circles” singer about removing his tattoos, Wahlberg replied: “Yes I have. And you know what? He’s now since added more to his face.”

Wahlberg recounted a painful five years getting his eight or nine tattoos erased, saying he was motivated by “maturity, yes, sensibility.”

“I told Posty, it’s gonna be a lot of Bud Lights trying to get those things off you,” Wahlberg said.

When Corden inquired about Malone’s reaction, Wahlberg answered:

He says what every kid says, what I said when I got my tattoos. ‘Oh no, no, no, they all have meaning. I’m going to keep them forever.’ But then you realize, well, no, I’m pushing 40, I’ve gotta like do something about this.

Malone bared his soul about his face tattoos in GQ Monday, calling himself an “ugly mother fucker” and suggesting he got the ink done to help his self-esteem.

“It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance.”