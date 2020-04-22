Sen. Mark Warner Makes A Ghastly Tuna Melt, And Internet Loses Its Lunch

Politics leaving a bad taste in your mouth?
People are having the same reaction to Sen. Mark Warner’s tuna melt tutorial video.
On Monday, the Virginia Democrat posted a video on Instagram in which he purportedly demonstrates how to make a tuna melt.
But his method of preparing the sandwich is so stomach-turning that the internet had a collective meltdown.
It’s not like Warner didn’t warn us. He noted in the post that his “staff tried to stop me from sharing this quarantine delicacy with the world.”
He also tells viewers at the beginning of the video that “unless you are a professional chef, you may want to occasionally pause the video so you can keep up.”
Warner’s cooking technique won’t win him many competitions: He squirts a huge amount on mayo onto two untoasted slices of bread and throws the tuna on it without draining the can.
To make matters worse: Warner puts two slices of cheese onto the concoction before putting the abomination into the microwave for 30 seconds ― long enough for a good hand-washing, he notes.
Fellow politicians had a severe reaction to the fishy failure.
Political journalists couldn’t be objective, either.
“Top Chef” judge Tom Colicchio also had a strong reaction to Warner’s tuna travesty.
Warner took the criticism with good humor.
Still, Warner’s press officer felt obliged to comment.
At the end of the video, Warner says, “We will get through this, Virginia, we will get through this, America.”
RollCall rightfully noted that it was unclear whether the senator was referring to the current pandemic or his sandwich.