Man Allegedly Gives False Name During Arrest -- Despite Wearing Name Tag

What’s in a name tag? Well, for one Nebraska man, it means criminal charges.

Lincoln Police arrested 26-year-old Markel Towner on Tuesday for allegedly resisting arrest and providing a false name to officers, the department wrote on Facebook earlier this week.

Police responding to a report of a domestic assault around 10:30 p.m. found the suspect, Towner, sitting in a parked vehicle outside the home. They noted that Towner also had two warrants for his arrest.

When they questioned Towner, he allegedly gave his name as Deangelo Towns, according to Omaha station KETV. However, the officers say they noticed a lanyard around Towner’s neck that read “Markel Towner.”

When Towner was told he was under arrest, police said he tensed up, resisted arrest and yelled that he didn’t do anything wrong.

Towner was taken into custody after a struggle that lasted several minutes, police said. The department’s statement also alleged that Towner’s friends and family members surrounded the officers and tried to prevent the arrest.

Towner is charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a government operation, false reporting, child neglect and third-degree domestic assault, according to news station KLKN-TV.

Lincoln Police Department