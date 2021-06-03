Markus Rehm broke his para record in the long jump Tuesday, leaping 28 feet 3 1/2 inches at the European Para Championships in Poland, World Para Athletics reported.

Rehm set the mark in the T64 class for competitors with a lower-leg prosthesis, Jumpers World noted.

JUST NOW: Markus Rehm just broke his T64 World Record with a jump of 8.62m (28-3.50)!!! 😱😳🦾



🎥 IG: paraathletics pic.twitter.com/ml7I516bkO — Jumpers World (@jumpers_world) June 1, 2021

“I feel amazing. To get the world record is always great,” he said, per Athletics Weekly.

Rehm, the Paralympic Games champion in Rio 2016 and London 2012, is focusing on the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in August.

“It’s my main competition this year and I will try to reach my peak there. It is getting harder because I put my limit higher and higher,” per Athletics Weekly.

Rehm’s distance would rank 15th all-time overall in the long jump among all jumpers, according to Paralympic.org.

The German track and field star had his leg amputated below the knee at 14 after a wakeboarding accident and began competing in track and field at age 20, according to his Paralympic.org bio.

Rehm is sometimes called the “Blade Jumper” — and if he keeps up his record-breaking pace, “we’re going to need a bigger pit,” one broadcaster tweeted.