Marla Maples To Appear In HBO Comedy Series

Actress Marla Maples, President Donald Trump’s ex-wife, will appear in an upcoming HBO comedy series starring Danny McBride and John Goodman.

An HBO spokeswoman confirmed Maples’ role in the series, “The Righteous Gemstones,” first reported by CNN on Tuesday.

The show is set to air later this year and “centers around a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work — all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ,” according to an HBO press release.

A photo on Maples’ Instagram account showed her on the set last week, suggesting she’s currently filming the series in Charleston, South Carolina. Local news reports last month noted that the show’s casting directors were searching for extras in Charleston for late March and early April.

“Couldn’t be much happier than the Now,” she wrote in the photo caption, adding that she last worked on a project in the Carolinas at age 18 for her first credited on-screen role, a brief cameo in 1986′s “Maximum Overdrive,” which was written and directed by author Stephen King.

A representative for Maples declined to comment on her new role to CNN and did not immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost.

Maples’ daughter with Trump, Tiffany, is a law student at Georgetown University. Compared to other Trump family members, both women have kept a relatively low profile during his presidency.

Maples raised Tiffany in Southern California but recently moved back to New York City.

“I wanted to sort of get away from the spotlight a bit and have a chance to have a real good mommy-daughter time, where she could discover really who she is,” Maples told NBC’s “Today” show in December.

Earlier this year, Maples and her daughter attended New York Fashion Week with former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is dating Tiffany Trump’s half-brother Donald Trump Jr.