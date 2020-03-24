Marlee Matlin Is So Bored In Quarantine She Tried On Her 1987 Oscars Dress

Marlee Matlin used her quarantine at home amid the coronavirus pandemic to relive past glory ― or rather, to try it on.

The star slipped into her Oscars dress from 1987 when she won Best Actress for her role in “Children of a Lesser God.” In the movie, Matlin plays a janitor at a school for deaf students who gets involved with a new instructor, played by William Hurt.

Here she is on that memorable night 33 years ago:

Ron Galella via Getty Images Marlee Matlin enjoys a historic night at the 1987 Oscars ceremony.

And below is Matlin now.

“I’m losing my mind. What else is it there to do?” the “West Wing” star wrote in the caption of the Instagram clip posted Sunday, clearly fighting boredom like so many of us as we practice social distancing during the outbreak.

In the clip, the now 54-year-old holds up her Oscar in the Theoni V. Aldredge gown she wore at age 21, when she became the youngest performer to win Best Actress — and in her screen debut, no less. She also became the first deaf actor to win an Oscar.

While her career has been anything but boring, her try-on sesh was all about fighting monotony.

“What happens when you’re over the whole quarantine thing and dig through the closet,” she wrote on Twitter, where she also shared the throwback and present-day photos.

I’m losing my mind but what else is there to do? At least the dress still fits - 33 years later! 🤣 #oscardress @TheAcademy #childrenofalessergod pic.twitter.com/Kk2NuQIrW9 — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) March 22, 2020

“At least the dress still fits ― 33 years later!” she added.

Matlin has also been using social media for more serious matters as well. On Sunday, she criticized the White House for not providing sign language interpreters at press conferences during the public health crisis.

“Millions of people who rely on Sign Language are getting access to local and State press conferences but not with @WhiteHouse,” Matlin tweeted, calling the oversight “truly mind boggling.”

It's truly mind boggling that in this crisis there has been NO response; millions of people who rely on Sign Language are getting access to local and State press conferences but not with @WhiteHouse. Why? I'll continue to send this out until they do. I hope you all can RT too. https://t.co/RvsA6i4ZGw — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) March 22, 2020