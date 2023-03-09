‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Marlon Wayans Exposes ‘Hilarious’ Fox News Details

“Daily Show” guest host Marlon Wayans can’t get enough of the latest revelations about Fox News ― especially the text messages from hosts and staffers revealed in the Dominion legal battle.
“We’ve been finding out what they really think of Donald Trump,” the comic/actor said on Wednesday night. “And it’s hilarious.”
Wayans was especially fond of revelations that Tucker Carlson hates Trump “passionately” and says there’s no “upside” to him.
“Ohhhhhh, that’s fightin’ words!” Wayans said. “White-on-white crime, let’s go!”
He did spot an upside for both Carlson and Trump: “Their makeup sex is gonna be so much hotter.”
Wayans called the revelations “embarrassing” for the right-wing network ― and joked about a way they could’ve kept it all quiet: