What's Hot

Kate Middleton’s Recent Look Will Resonate With Anyone Who's Been Pregnant

Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Asks Judge For Release From Nondisclosure Agreement

Julia Roberts Quit ‘Shakespeare In Love’ After Bad Chemistry Reads, Producer Says

This Country Banned TikTok — And Could Set A Precedent For The U.S.

Brian Laundrie’s Mom Defends ‘Burn After Reading’ Note She Wrote To Her Son

6-Year-Old Boy Won't Face Charges For Shooting His Teacher

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Use Lilibet's 'Princess' Title For The First Time

Republicans To Probe House Select Committee That Investigated Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Cole Sprouse Says He And Ex Lili Reinhart 'Did Quite A Bit Of Damage To Each Other'

Survivors Of Deadly Mexico Kidnapping Being Treated At Texas Hospital

DeSantis Slams Biden For Vaccination Rule Barring Djokovic From Miami Open

Does Kevin McCarthy Agree With Tucker Carlson About Jan. 6? He Won’t Say.

EntertainmentDonald TrumpFox Newstucker carlson

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Marlon Wayans Exposes ‘Hilarious’ Fox News Details

The comic/actor spots "white-on-white crime" in new legal filings.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Daily Show” guest host Marlon Wayans can’t get enough of the latest revelations about Fox News ― especially the text messages from hosts and staffers revealed in the Dominion legal battle.

“We’ve been finding out what they really think of Donald Trump,” the comic/actor said on Wednesday night. “And it’s hilarious.”

Wayans was especially fond of revelations that Tucker Carlson hates Trump “passionately” and says there’s no “upside” to him.

“Ohhhhhh, that’s fightin’ words!” Wayans said. “White-on-white crime, let’s go!”

He did spot an upside for both Carlson and Trump: “Their makeup sex is gonna be so much hotter.”

Wayans called the revelations “embarrassing” for the right-wing network ― and joked about a way they could’ve kept it all quiet:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community