‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Marlon Wayans Exposes ‘Hilarious’ Fox News Details

“We’ve been finding out what they really think of Donald Trump,” the comic/actor said on Wednesday night. “And it’s hilarious.”

Wayans was especially fond of revelations that Tucker Carlson hates Trump “passionately” and says there’s no “upside” to him.

“Ohhhhhh, that’s fightin’ words!” Wayans said. “White-on-white crime, let’s go!”

He did spot an upside for both Carlson and Trump: “Their makeup sex is gonna be so much hotter.”

Wayans called the revelations “embarrassing” for the right-wing network ― and joked about a way they could’ve kept it all quiet: