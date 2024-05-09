EntertainmentMarriagemarlon wayans

Marlon Wayans Explains Why His Mom Is The Real Reason He Never Got Married

The comedian's mother, Elvira Wayans, died in 2020.
Kimberley Richards
By 

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Marlon Wayans made a commitment to make his late mother, Elvira Wayans, the No. 1 woman in his life ... and he stuck to it.

The comedian told The New York Times in an interview published last week that he chose to never get married because he wanted to prioritize his relationship with his mother, who died in 2020 at 81.

“My mother’s death broke me. It shattered me into a million pieces, because that was my girl,” he said. “I never got married, because I never wanted my mother to be jealous of a woman. I never wanted my mother to feel second to any woman.”

When pressed to confirm that his mother was the reason he never got married, Marlon Wayans responded “absolutely,” before adding that she was “one of five reasons.”

“Mom was very needy,” he said. “I told my mother on her deathbed, ‘I never got married because I always wanted you to be my No. 1 girl.’ Those were my last words. I said, ‘Take that to heaven with you.’”

Marlon Wayans photographed on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Marlon Wayans photographed on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
via Associated Press

Marlon Wayans shares two children, sons Kai and Shawn, with former longtime partner Angelica Zackery.

The “White Chicks” actor confirmed to The Shade Room in March that he had a welcomed a now-1-year-old daughter.

The comedian’s parents, Elvira and Howell, had 10 children — many of whom are entertainers. Howell Wayans died last year at 86. Marlon Wayans, who famously appeared on “In Living Color” and “The Wayans Bros.,” is the youngest of his siblings.

In 2020, Marlon Wayans paid tribute to his mother on what would have been her 82nd birthday.

“You will always be my first love happy bday woman. Baby boy misses you, ” he wrote.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot