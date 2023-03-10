‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Marlon Wayans Spots GOP Pol’s Weird 'Thirst Trap' Excuse

“Daily Show” guest host Marlon Wayans finished out his week behind the desk with a look at an unusual political scandal unfolding in Tennessee.

Or as Wayans put it in his Thursday night monologue: “An anti-gay Republican just got caught in a thirst trap.”

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, who has supported laws targeting the LGBTQ community, has been commenting on a 20-year-old man’s “thirst trap” pics, including comments such as “love it” and clapping emojis.

When the story broke, a spokesperson for McNally fired back:

“Trying to imply something sinister or inappropriate about a great-grandfather’s use of social media says more about the mind of the left-wing operative making the implication than it does about Randy McNally.”

Wayans wasn’t convinced.

“I love his excuse, though. His excuse is he’s a great-grandfather,” the comic/actor said. “That doesn’t make it better. The worse part is you know he probably called his grandson in to teach him how to use Instagram.”

Wayans then did an impression of exactly that: