'Daily Show' Guest Host Marlon Wayans Taunts Tucker Carlson With Scathing Comparison

“Daily Show” guest host Marlon Wayans gave Tucker Carlson a fact-check after the Fox News host claimed the Jan. 6, 2021, rioters weren’t attacking the U.S. Capitol but were merely “sightseers.”

“Sightseeing my Black ass,” Wayans fired back. “If you have to punch a cop on your way in, you’re not sightseeing. You fight-seeing.”

The comic/actor also called out the right-wing network’s host for spreading disinformation.

“All Tucker Carlson proved is that you can make anything look better by not showing the bad part,” he said, then offered a comparison: “How come they never show 9/11 planes taking off?”