Maroon 5 Is Hoping A Las Vegas Residency Might Distract You From Adam Levine Scandal

Presumably banking on the old adage that all publicity is good publicity, Adam Levine’s band Maroon 5 is launching a new Las Vegas residency.

The Grammy-winning group announced Tuesday that it will bring a headlining residency to Dolby Live at Park MGM next year, amid the lead vocalist’s still unfolding and highly meme-able infidelity scandal.

“M5LV • THE RESIDENCY,” the caption on the band’s Instagram announcement reads. “We’re headed back to Vegas!”

The residency is set to begin in March and run through August for 16 shows, with tickets going on sale Monday. The show promises to deliver an “intimate concert experience in the 5,200-seat entertainment venue,” per a press release.

The band, whose members include Levine, Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton and Sam Farrar, plans to wrap up the final leg of its 2022 World Tour in Asia, starting in Singapore next month and ending in Bangkok in December.

Levine did not share the news of the residency on his own Instagram account, which hasn’t been active since he broke his silence on the cheating allegations. He did, however, swap out his profile photo for the band’s logo.

Earlier this month, Levine found himself in hot water over allegations from influencer and Instagram model Sumner Stroh. The model claimed she carried on a yearlong affair with Levine, who is married to Behatii Prinsloo.

Levine and Prinsloo, a Namibian model, share two young children and are expecting a third child, whom Stroh says Levine wanted to name after her.

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious,” the singer allegedly wrote in messages that Stroh made public in a viral TikTok video.

Levine acknowledged that he “crossed the line” with Stroh in response to her claims, but insisted that the two did not have a physical affair.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” Levine said in a statement. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

Stroh said she was “definitely very easily manipulated” during the alleged affair, insisting she was under the impression that Levine’s marriage was “over” at the time.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” Levine said in his statement. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

In the days following Stroh’s video, other women have come forward accusing Levine of sending them inappropriate messages.

Prinsloo has yet to publicly address the controversy, but she and Levine have been spotted out and about together multiple times since Stroh’s allegations made headlines.