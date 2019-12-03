All The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week (Dec. 1-7)

Netflix is in the midst of rolling out a slew of Oscar contenders. Last week, the service debuted Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.” Later this month, the Anthony Hopkins-starring “The Two Popes” will join. And this week, Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” debuts.
“Marriage Story” stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as parents going through a divorce, partially because of diverging career paths. Academy Award predictions tend to say this is a lock for a “Best Picture” nomination, and it also has a strong chance in other big categories such as acting, directing and original screenwriting. Read more about the movie and watch the trailer below.
A Christmas movie also debuts on Netflix this week with “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby.” This romantic comedy is a three-quel, following “A Christmas Prince” and “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding.” Hopefully, this new one will be even more Christmasier than the last.
And if you want to stay informed of everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
Notable Movie: “Marriage Story” (Netflix Film), Dec. 6
Details: Screenwriter and director Baumbach loosely based this drama on the dissolution of his own marriage to actress Jennifer Jason Leigh. In this movie, a stage director and an actor have a young son and a strained marriage. The actor works a lead role in the director’s New York City play, but she decides to take a different, unrelated role in Los Angeles. The long distance becomes a final straw and leads to a divorce.
“Marriage Story” runs 2 hours, 16 minutes.
Driver and Johansson star. Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Ray Liotta and Merritt Wever also appear. Baumbach wrote and directed.
Read on: Baumbach spoke to The New York Times to promote the movie. Reporter Reggie Ugwu started the Q&A with a question about how Baumbach approached mining his own life for this script:
Can you elaborate on what you see as the difference between autobiographical and personal?
I think when people say autobiographical, they’re assuming it’s one-to-one, which none of my movies are in the slightest. I might use autobiographical details at times, but any extrapolation beyond that has no meaning to the work or to me or anything else.
Trailer:
The Full List Of Movies Joining Netflix
Dec. 1
- “Dead Kids” (Netflix Film)
- “A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish”
- “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl”
- “Austin Powers in Goldmember”
- “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”
- “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”
- “Cut Bank”
- “Malcolm X”
- “Searching for Sugar Man”
- “Sweet Virginia”
- “The Tribes of Palos Verdes”
Dec. 3
- “Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo” (Netflix Film)
- “War on Everyone”
Dec. 4
- “Let’s Dance” (Netflix Film)
Dec. 5
- “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby” (Netflix Film)
Dec. 6
- “The Confession Killer” (Netflix Documentary)
- “Marriage Story” (Netflix Film)