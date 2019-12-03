Streamline
A guide to conquering peak TV
All The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week (Dec. 1-7)

A potential Oscar winner joins the service.
Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in "Marriage Story"
Netflix is in the midst of rolling out a slew of Oscar contenders. Last week, the service debuted Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.” Later this month, the Anthony Hopkins-starring “The Two Popes” will join. And this week, Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” debuts.

“Marriage Story” stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as parents going through a divorce, partially because of diverging career paths. Academy Award predictions tend to say this is a lock for a “Best Picture” nomination, and it also has a strong chance in other big categories such as acting, directing and original screenwriting. Read more about the movie and watch the trailer below.

A Christmas movie also debuts on Netflix this week with “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby.” This romantic comedy is a three-quel, following “A Christmas Prince” and “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding.” Hopefully, this new one will be even more Christmasier than the last.

Notable Movie: “Marriage Story” (Netflix Film), Dec. 6

Azhy Robertson and Adam Driver in "Marriage Story"
Details: Screenwriter and director Baumbach loosely based this drama on the dissolution of his own marriage to actress Jennifer Jason Leigh. In this movie, a stage director and an actor have a young son and a strained marriage. The actor works a lead role in the director’s New York City play, but she decides to take a different, unrelated role in Los Angeles. The long distance becomes a final straw and leads to a divorce.

“Marriage Story” runs 2 hours, 16 minutes.

Driver and Johansson star. Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Ray Liotta and Merritt Wever also appear. Baumbach wrote and directed.

Read on: Baumbach spoke to The New York Times to promote the movie. Reporter Reggie Ugwu started the Q&A with a question about how Baumbach approached mining his own life for this script:

Can you elaborate on what you see as the difference between autobiographical and personal?

I think when people say autobiographical, they’re assuming it’s one-to-one, which none of my movies are in the slightest. I might use autobiographical details at times, but any extrapolation beyond that has no meaning to the work or to me or anything else.

Trailer:

The Full List Of Movies Joining Netflix

Dec. 1

  • “Dead Kids” (Netflix Film)
  • “A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish”
  • “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl”
  • “Austin Powers in Goldmember”
  • “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”
  • “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”
  • “Cut Bank”
  • “Malcolm X”
  • “Searching for Sugar Man”
  • “Sweet Virginia”
  • “The Tribes of Palos Verdes”

Dec. 3

  • “Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo” (Netflix Film)
  • “War on Everyone”

Dec. 4

  • “Let’s Dance” (Netflix Film)

Dec. 5

  • “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby” (Netflix Film)

Dec. 6

  • “The Confession Killer” (Netflix Documentary)
  • “Marriage Story” (Netflix Film)
