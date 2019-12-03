All The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week (Dec. 1-7)

Read on: Baumbach spoke to The New York Times to promote the movie. Reporter Reggie Ugwu started the Q&A with a question about how Baumbach approached mining his own life for this script:

Can you elaborate on what you see as the difference between autobiographical and personal?

I think when people say autobiographical, they’re assuming it’s one-to-one, which none of my movies are in the slightest. I might use autobiographical details at times, but any extrapolation beyond that has no meaning to the work or to me or anything else.