What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week (Dec. 1-7)

What’s up: Netflix’s “Marriage Story” is a movie about divorce. Noah Baumbach directed the movie and wrote the script loosely based on his own divorce from actor Jennifer Jason Leigh. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson play the couple. Johansson has also said that she shaped the story to reflect aspects of her own recent divorce, which she was still going through while making this movie. Johansson has divorced twice and her parents also divorced.

The movie’s story focuses on a married couple, Nicole and Charlie, who have an eight-year-old son. Charlie runs a successful theater company and Nicole stars in the plays. She wants to move to Los Angeles, but he wants to stay in New York. The tension of wanting to be their own people (and individual desires to be stars) pulls the relationship apart.

The movie begins with Nicole emerging from a black background, wearing black clothing and looking distressed. Charlie starts a voiceover with the phrase, “What I love about Nicole...”

Nicole emerges from the New York subway. Charlie’s voiceover continues, “She makes people feel comfortable about even embarrassing things.” Then a person with a clipboard persuades Nicole to stop and talk to her. If you’ve ever been a New Yorker, you know that’s an uncommon move.

Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Ray Liotta and Merritt Wever also appear. Baumbach wrote and directed.