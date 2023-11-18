'I Married Her Because She Was Pretty Enough And I Liked Being Around Her,' And 20 Other Stories From People Who Married Their 'Last Resort' Person

"When I was in high school, I dated whoever showed interest in me and was moderately attractive. I'm not unattractive myself, but I was never particularly outgoing and never put myself out there. I was in love with a childhood friend of mine at the time — I took her to prom and everything. It was horribly awkward and very apparent that she wasn't into me in the same way. One day, I met someone else randomly who had actually been in the same prom group as us, and went with one of my friends. We just instantly clicked, and I almost asked her for her number, but I was still hung up on my childhood friend. Anyway, a couple months later, she friended me on Facebook and sent me her number. I figured nothing else was working out for me at the moment, so why not and asked her on a date. We've been together for 10 years now, married for two."