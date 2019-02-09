'Black-ish' Star Marsai Martin Inks Production Deal With Universal At 14 Years Old

“Black-ish” teen actress Marsai Martin and her production company, Genius Productions, signed a first-look production deal with Universal, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The 14-year-old will develop scripts for Universal alongside her parents, Genius Productions co-founder Joshua Martin and Carol Martin, its vice president, the publication added.

The first film reportedly being developed by the “Black-ish” star’s production company is a comedy about a teenage girl, played by Martin, adjusting to life with a new stepmother called “StepMonster.”

Martin is also starring in the soon-to-be released comedy “Little,” which also stars Regina Hall and Issa Rae. The young actress also serves as an executive producer for the film.

Martin shared her excitement over the production deal in an Instagram post this week.

“Very excited to see what the future holds,” she wrote.

Peter Cramer, Universal Pictures’ president, told THR that Martin is “not only tremendously talented in front of the camera but offers a unique perspective as a creator and producer that will resonate with all audiences.”

In a statement to THR, Martin said, “I am so excited for the magic I’ll be able to create and produce with Universal.”

“Mr. Cramer and Ms. Langley’s commitment to investing in and uplifting diverse and young voices is both refreshing and important, and I’m happy to be a part of that legacy,” she added, referring to Donna Langley, chairwoman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.

The “Little” actress said that she hopes to inspire young women and girls with her new production deal.

“My goal is to show young women and girls that our voices and ideas matter and you are never too young to dream BIG!” she told THR.