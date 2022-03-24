GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn Schooled After Botching Basic U.S. History

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) tried to cite the U.S. Constitution on Twitter on Wednesday.
It didn’t go well.
Blackburn wrote:
Just one problem: The iconic line appears nowhere in the U.S. Constitution. As most students learn in 5th grade, it’s in the Declaration of Independence.
Blackburn has something of a history of Constitutional screwups. Last year, she vowed: “We will never rewrite the Constitution of the United States,” seemingly ignoring the 27 times it’s been amended. Blackburn even cosponsored resolutions in support of three potential amendments.
Her latest tweet caused the Declaration of Independence to trend on Twitter as her critics took her to school for botching basic American history:
