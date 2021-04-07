Sen. Marsha Blackburn Mocked For Griping About Funding Elder Care

The Republican Party’s opposition to President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure plan is pushing GOP politicians into taking some bizarre positions in an attempt to own the libs.

Case in point: Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who on Wednesday took to Twitter to gripe about various parts of the plan.

Considering Blackburn is a conservative, it’s no surprise she opposed funding climate change studies and green transportation initiatives, but she shocked many by revealing she also has problems with helping the country’s oldest citizens, many of whom vote Republican﻿.

President Biden’s proposal is about anything but infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/fRtbPqg7QK — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 7, 2021

Paying lip service to helping older Americans is Politics 101, so naturally many Twitter users were shocked by the tweet, which was quickly overwhelmed with negative comments.

The Democratic National Committee was quick to point out what Blackburn was saying.

Republicans in Congress are now opposed to elder care. https://t.co/UjHmz30TGQ — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) April 7, 2021

Others piled on with the mockery.

the senator from Tennessee would like to make sure the 1 million+ seniors she represents know that she literally opposes caring for them https://t.co/uBtmlv7zss — Emmy Bengtson (@EmmyA2) April 7, 2021

Yeah, to hell with the elderly! Boo, seniors! BOO!!!! — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) April 7, 2021

I’m a one issue voter, and that issue is “Old people should die in Dickensian poorhouses” https://t.co/kRtMn0T5f4 — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) April 7, 2021

The audacity of spending money on elder care https://t.co/7NSbQcJDnV — Kevin Allman (@KevinAllman) April 7, 2021

Biden Derangement Syndrome is when GOP brains become so broken by the president's very popular policies that their negative messaging ends up converging with Dem positive messaging. https://t.co/kELUeaWMFd — Max Steele (@maxasteele) April 7, 2021

This is like a Biden jedi mind trick — Republicans’ message is that Democrats are fighting too hard for America’s seniors. https://t.co/EhYHQ3b4G6 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 7, 2021

Blackburn’s tweet was so out of touch that some people suspected she was secretly in cahoots with the White House.

Did the Biden administration pay Marsha for this tweet? https://t.co/0e2tS109xT — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 7, 2021

One thing I've been worried about is that the Biden team is cramming so much popular stuff into its bills that it might be hard to get the message out, it's nice of Senate Republicans to help out. https://t.co/4V0fM8jvSW — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 7, 2021

However, one person had some advice for Blackburn and her fellow Republicans.

"Screw you, seniors!" doesn't seem like a great political strategy https://t.co/IJakc4X4lb — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) April 7, 2021