Critics Burn GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn After Clueless Complaint About 'The Left'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) is coming under fire for a weekend tweet about “the left” that was quickly debunked.

As Americans planned their Labor Day barbecues and cookouts, Blackburn on Sunday falsely claimed “the left” is going to take away a key part of the day:

Don’t forget that if the Left had their way, they’d take away your grill. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) September 4, 2023

No one is trying to take away grills.

Republican lawmakers and other figures on the right have seized upon indoor gas stoves as an issue since the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the appliances could face regulations in the future due to the harmful indoor pollutants they emit.

Earlier this year, commission member Richard Trumka Jr. said “products that can’t be made safe can be banned” when discussing the stoves, but later clarified that banning gas stoves hasn’t been proposed and that any future regulations would be for new products only.

CPSC Chairman Alex Hoehn-Saric was even more direct.

“I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so,” he said in January.

That hasn’t stopped GOP lawmakers from claiming there’s an effort to ban the stoves.

Similarly, there’s no effort or proposal to ban outdoor grilling, but that hasn’t stopped Blackburn from claiming otherwise.

That got her critics all fired up:

We got kids climbing out of windows a week into the school year to avoid being killed by a mass shooter, and this is what Republicans are talking about. They're so detached, no wonder young people despise that party. https://t.co/HLpLOLaNlY — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) September 4, 2023

If Corrupt Marsha Blackburn and her billionaire backers got their way, we’d all be working today.



She doesn’t care if your family can afford the grill — or even the food to put on on it.



But keep grilling up those lies… I’ll tell the truth! https://t.co/Wsfm7t7zD3 — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) September 4, 2023

Don't forget that MAGA already took away abortion rights and is coming after contraceptives and marriage equality. Vote accordingly. https://t.co/eWn2d9caQG — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 4, 2023

If we really had our way we’d take away your seat in the senate and give it to someone who actually did something worthwhile with the job.



You don’t think big enough for the left Marsha. https://t.co/VpErs9owX0 — Travis Bone (@TheRealTBone) September 4, 2023

Don't forget that if @MarshaBlackburn had her way, she'd take away your rights. https://t.co/CCsYzP6W2m — Rich Shumate (@The_Shumater) September 4, 2023

Looks like you’re using ChatGTP and asking it to “give me quotes that make me look like an idiot” — Rob Szczerba 🚀 (@RJSzczerba) September 4, 2023

Don't forget, if the Right get their way.....

- women won't be able to travel across state lines @MarshaBlackburn

- they'd change the Constitution by raising the voting age from 18 to whatever they want

- they'd cut/eliminate your Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid

- they'd… — Gene Trevino (@GenoVeno73) September 4, 2023

well fuck I’m a Grill and a Dem where does that leave me?! https://t.co/NQGcMTqZAr — Rep. Jessica Grill (@jessica4nh) September 4, 2023

Other GOPers get more attention for their performative bullshit, but Marsha consistently delivers a steady diet of batshit clickbait day in and day out. #UnsungBatshittery https://t.co/TDvOomXRky — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) September 4, 2023

My fellow Tennesseans, this walking embarrassment has to be stopped. She is one of our Senators, and is nothing more than a morally unserious troll. When the opportunity presents itself, fire her. @VoteGloriaJ, by contrast, actually cares about the people she represents. https://t.co/wyv5fJNNKw — Preston Shipp Believes Rehabilitation is Biblical (@preston_shipp) September 4, 2023

I think we’re capable about both cooking and not supporting rebellion at the same time, @MarshaBlackburn, you insurrectionist pinhead. https://t.co/YfP2JTSlQ9 pic.twitter.com/wn5lzJrERy — Jason Herbert, Ph.D. (@HerbertHistory) September 4, 2023