Critics Burn GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn After Clueless Complaint About 'The Left'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) is coming under fire for a weekend tweet about “the left” that was quickly debunked.
As Americans planned their Labor Day barbecues and cookouts, Blackburn on Sunday falsely claimed “the left” is going to take away a key part of the day:
No one is trying to take away grills.
Republican lawmakers and other figures on the right have seized upon indoor gas stoves as an issue since the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the appliances could face regulations in the future due to the harmful indoor pollutants they emit.
Earlier this year, commission member Richard Trumka Jr. said “products that can’t be made safe can be banned” when discussing the stoves, but later clarified that banning gas stoves hasn’t been proposed and that any future regulations would be for new products only.
CPSC Chairman Alex Hoehn-Saric was even more direct.
“I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so,” he said in January.
That hasn’t stopped GOP lawmakers from claiming there’s an effort to ban the stoves.
Similarly, there’s no effort or proposal to ban outdoor grilling, but that hasn’t stopped Blackburn from claiming otherwise.
That got her critics all fired up: