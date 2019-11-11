Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn dragged Jesus into the impeachment fray Sunday, insisting he had an attitude about lawyers and had warned people against them.
Actually, he didn’t. It was Shakespeare — a mistake relished by Blackburn haters on Twitter.
To top it off, the Shakespeare quote — from “Henry VI, Part 2” — is widely interpreted as a message about how lawyers are capable of protecting the rule of law from a corrupt leader out to grab power. As one Twitter wag asked Blackburn: “Sound like anyone you know?”
In the Shakespeare play, character Dick the Butcher listens to a cohort dreaming of becoming an all-powerful king. Dick pipes up: “The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers.”
Blackburn was apparently trying to make a point that “lawyers” have been plotting to cook up an impeachment against President Donald Trump for years — an opinion she seemed to believe would be sanctioned by Jesus.
Chillingly, Blackburn hinted at the quote about “killing” lawyers as she was responding to a post by whistleblower attorney Mark Zaid.