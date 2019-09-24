Everyone Check On Your Moms, Marshalls Just Launched An Online Store

It’s an exciting day for moms around the country, and a scary day for their daughters who regularly field text messages with pics of marked-down sports bras, asking, “Do you want this?” You can now shop at Marshalls from the comfort of your own home.

The discount retailer launched its first-ever online store Tuesday after announcing plans to do so on an a call with investors in February.

“Goodbye, my money!” screamed many a Marshalls devotee on the store’s Instagram posts sharing the news.

Like its brick-and-mortar counterpart, its online store will feature a rotating offering of goods for men, women, kids and home. The site has also taken a tip from Tinder and will introduce a mobile shopping feature which, according to a release from the brand, “allows shoppers to quickly view and sort product by swiping ‘left or right’ to favorite items and buy or save for later.”

Its a massive shift for the off-price haven, which for years thrived despite being in an industry increasingly favoring e-commerce. In a 2016 Bloomberg piece detailing the way TJX, the corporation behind Marshalls and other similar stores, has thrived without going digital, reporter Kim Bhasin spoke to its revenue growth of more than 30 percent in the previous five years, bringing in almost $31 billion in sales that year.

That’s what makes the news surprising, but also not unique within the company. TJ Maxx, owned by the same parent company, has had an online store since 2013. Other discount retailers like Burlington Coat Factory and Kohl’s, for example, also have an online presence.

For Marshalls, the fact that the inventory will change as regularly as it does in-store might just be intriguing enough for those who typically only get a thrill from searching the racks in person for deals. At first glance, we’re eyeing Michelle Obama’s book and a set of $15 satin pillowcases. Home Goods, also owned by TJX, does not currently have an online store.