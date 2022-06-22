Arizona Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers testified Tuesday that Trump and his lawyers pressured him to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

“There was no ― no evidence being presented of any strength ... anything that would say to me, ‘You have a doubt. Deny your oath.’ I will not do that,” Bowers said of Trump’s fraud claims.

Trump in May accused Fox News, which amplified Trump’s lies about the 2020 results and got sued for it, of failing to spread his falsehoods. He said it decreased the conservative channel’s ratings.