Embattled Sen. McSally Tells Backers Not To Eat — And Give Her The Money They Save

Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz) has cooked up an unusual fundraising pitch: She wants supporters to “fast” for a meal — then give her the money that they save for her campaign.

Stunned critics pointed out that this is the same senator who voted for tax cuts for corporations and billionaires.

“We’re doing our best to catch up, you know, to get our message out,” she told backers in an audio recording of a recent meeting in northern Arizona obtained by CBS affiliate KPHO-TV. “But it takes resources ... if you can give $5, $10. If you can, fast a meal and give what that would be.”

McSally is struggling against her Democratic rival, former astronaut Mark Kelly — the husband of shooting survivor and former Rep. Gabby Giffords — who is polling at least five points ahead of the Republican. He also reportedly had more than twice the campaign cash on hand as McSally did in mid-July.

Officials with her campaign insisted that McSally was joking about skipping a meal — though she didn’t sound like she was joking.

“This is a dumb non-story about a candidate making a joke on the stump,” campaign spokesperson Caroline Anderegg told the Arizona Republic. She said McSally would “literally give the shirt off her back for anyone.”

Twitter wits weren’t buying it.

I’m going to starve myself for Martha McSally said no one ever! — Yer Wan (@MyCharlestonPad) August 22, 2020

LAST MONTH: McSally ended unemployment insurance for ppl who lost their jobs b/c of pandemic



THIS MONTH: McSally wants people to "fast a meal" so they can afford to give her campaign cash.



Honestly, she's making Marie Antoinette look good. https://t.co/H24xzWxBPu — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) August 22, 2020

The audacity to ask constituents to sacrifice a meal so she can stay in power & continue to vote against a covid stimulus, let Trump shred the Constitution & even sabotage USPS. — KD (@Fly_Sistah) August 22, 2020

Skipping a meal is like practice for what would happen if McSally and Republicans keep the Senate. https://t.co/ouZffoomLw — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 22, 2020

Instead of working to get that other round of relief money to people who need it, a Republican senator is out here asking people to go without and give to her instead. Deplorable. — great scott! 🇺🇸 (@GreatScott1991) August 22, 2020

Wow, I will gladly contribute to @CaptMarkKelly to replace those meals. Not sure if you have heard Martha, but millions cannot feed their families or put a roof over their heads! THIS is @realDonaldTrump administration! — James D Magee (@jamesdavidmagee) August 22, 2020

"Harm yourselves, so I can stay in power and harm you even more" .... at least it's on brand — Ohm (Unit of Resistance)🆘️ (@HereToResist) August 22, 2020

