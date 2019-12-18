Martha Stewart Savagely Called Out Antoni Porowski On Instagram

Martha Stewart savagely called out “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski for an image he shared on Instagram on Monday that was taken at her home.

At a holiday party the 78-year-old hosted, Porowski snagged a snapshot of himself standing in Stewart’s stable alongside her horse with a bottle of wine.

“Socializing at Christmas parties,” reads the chef’s caption.

Clearly displeased with Porowski failing to tag her in the photo, Stewart commented with a saucy message: “Dear Antoni: this is @marthastewart48 You did not tag me on this photo of my stable nor the photo of my beautiful dogs Han, Qin, bete noir, and creme brulee We are bummed about that because you have so many followers and you are my Christmas cookies!!! You were nice not to post the forbidden scenes and we thank you!!!”

Instagram

Porowski made amends shortly thereafter, tagging Stewart in the image and addressing the faux pas in his Instagram Story.

“Apologies for not respectfully mentioning dear doggos Empress Chin, Emperor Han, Bête Noire, and cuddle monster Créme Brûlée. They deserve recognition also I rewatch your cabbage roll demo with your dear mum Mrs. Kostyra more often than I care to admit,” read his story on Tuesday. Porowski was referring to Stewart’s mother, Martha Kostyra, who sometimes appeared in segments on Stewart’s cooking show before her death in 2007.

Instagram Instagram

On Wednesday, Porowski shared another snapshot at Stewart’s house, volleying a little sass back her way.

“Patiently keeping my hands warm by her fire pit until @marthastewart48 follows me back,” he wrote.

Stewart appeared to be following Porowski back as of Wednesday afternoon, and commented on his post writing: “I think we started a social media ‘feud’ which was not the point I just wanted you to acknowledge my fire, my animals and my food which you seemed to love???”

Looks like another invite for Antoni from Martha may not be guaranteed ... We can’t wait to see how this “friendship” unfolds.