Martha Stewart Is Getting Into The Cannabis Business

Like her pal Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart is now truly dope.

The lifestyle doyenne is partnering with cannabis company Canopy Growth to develop products containing cannabidiol, or CBD.

But unlike weed-loving Snoop, Stewart will only be getting high on success if the joint venture works out. CBD does not get users stoned, but proponents say it relieves pain and reduces anxiety, among other health benefits.

Animals will be the first to benefit from Stewart’s “baked” goods.

“I am delighted to establish this partnership with Canopy Growth and share with them the knowledge I have gained after years of experience in the subject of living,” Stewart, 77, said in a press release Thursday. “I’m especially looking forward to our first collaboration together, which will offer sensible products for people’s beloved pets.” The release didn’t elaborate on what the products will be.

She already let her career go to pot ― Martha Stewart Crafts sold hemp yarn.

Stewart’s animal advocacy and consumer awareness made her a natural fit for an advisory role with Canopy Growth, according to the company.

“As soon as you hear the name Martha, you know exactly who we’re talking about,” Canopy Growth chairman and co-CEO Bruce Linton said in the release. “Martha is one of a kind and I am so excited to be able to work alongside this icon to sharpen our CBD product offerings across categories from human to animal.”

In a nod to Stewart’s catchphrase, Canopy Growth concluded: “Here’s to Future Growth (it’s a good thing.)”