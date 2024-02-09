Martha Stewart Reveals What Work She's Had Done To Her Face

Martha Stewart is revealing her secrets behind her never declining face card.
On Thursday, the home decor mogul, 82, dished about how she’s achieved her timeless look on the iHeartRadio “The Martha Stewart” podcast.
While chatting with her cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Dan Belkin, Stewart cleared the air about how much work she’s had done on her face.
“Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the internet,” she said. “So many comments are about my face lift, and who did it and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight.”
During the episode, Dr. Belkin detailed the types of treatments he’s given Stewart, including skin tightening, fillers in her cheeks and muscle-relaxing injections in her neck and jawline.
“We’ve done a little bit of skin tightening on you,” Dr. Belkin explained. “We’ve done a little ultrasound tightening I think, a long time ago. We did a little softwave, which is an ultrasound based tightening device. And we’ve done a little bit of Ulthera, which is a great ultrasound based skin tightening that works.”
But Dr. Belkin insisted that it doesn’t take him much to keep Stewart looking youthful because the TV personality takes care of her health.
“So it’s not so complicated,” Stewart added, shutting down the plastic surgery rumors. “And it’s not cutting me and sewing me up. It is really preventative and very encouraging because it really does make me look better.”
The cookbook author then doubled down on a healthy lifestyle being her “secret” behind looking ageless.
“I don’t think a lot about age, and I don’t really want to look my age at all,” she explained. “And that’s why I really work so hard at it. I exercise... my diet which is a very healthy, normal diet. I don’t do any fad diets or any pills or anything like that. I just eat really well, and I watch what I eat and that’s really a secret.”
Stewart is no stranger to pushing back on aging stereotypes. She most recently established herself as the thirst trap queen due to her internet-breaking sultry selfies on social media.
Last October, the Martha Stewart Living founder slammed the notion that women should be “dressing for one’s age.”
After Page Six interviewed her about her thoughts on age-appropriate attire, Stewart fired back with the perfect reply.
“Dressing for whose age?” she questioned with a laugh.
“I don’t think about age. I think people are more and more and more [fabulous] than they’ve ever been in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them,” Stewart explained.
She added: “I’ve dressed the same since I was 17. If you look at my pictures on my Instagram, I look pretty much the same.”
“The Martha Stewart” podcast episodes air every Wednesday.