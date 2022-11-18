Martha Stewart Finds Creative Ways To Discuss Her 'Lovely Federal Camp' Visit

Martha Stewart didn’t say “prison” during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

But Fallon ― and his “Tonight Show” audience ― knew exactly what she was talking about.

Stewart, who spent five months in a West Virginia federal prison for charges related to an insider trading scandal, was selective with her choice of words while reflecting on her time at a “very lovely federal camp.”

Fallon asked Stewart about the story behind her ceramic gold nativity set before she confirmed the set was inspired by similar pieces she made at the West Virginia facility.

Stewart later joked she was actually at Yale University and remarked about the facility’s beautiful molds for ceramics.

“I don’t know where they got them from, actually, it was a girl’s college before it was a P,” said Stewart before Fallon and his audience erupted in laughter.

Stewart has spoken about her prison experience before in more serious terms. In 2017, she told journalist Katie Couric that it was “horrifying” and that she had no positive takeaways.

