Martha Stewart On College Admissions Scam: 'They Might Have Made A Bad Mistake'

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty to charges they paid $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits. Neither of their children are rowers.

Huffman agreed to plead guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services fraud. She’ll appear, alongside 12 other parents who have agreed to plead guilty, in court on May 21.