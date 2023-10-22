LOADING ERROR LOADING

Martha Stewart isn’t interested in your opinion about the way she dresses.

While attending the Fashion Group International Night of Stars gala in New York City earlier this week, the 82-year-old addressed why she will continue sporting skin-baring ensembles despite her naysayers.

After Page Six quizzed her about her thoughts on “dressing for one’s age,” Stewart offered up the perfect reply.

Advertisement

“Dressing for whose age?” she questioned with a laugh.

“I don’t think about age. I think people are more and more and more [fabulous] than they’ve ever been in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them,” the Martha Stewart Living founder explained.

She added: “I’ve dressed the same since I was 17. If you look at my pictures on my Instagram, I look pretty much the same.”

Despite Martha Stewart's critics, the star has been praised by fans for her thirst traps — a flirty photo meant to garner attention — on social media. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Advertisement

The home decor mogul told InStyle earlier this year that it’s “fantastic” to be recognized as a sex symbol at her age.

“It’s a good example for others, actually,” she said. “I’m a teacher. I’m trying to teach others that you can look great. There’s no reason to slump around.”

Stewart coyly discussed last month whether she plans to post another thirst trap anytime soon.

“Who knows?” she told People.