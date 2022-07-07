Martha Stewart talked about her dating struggles on a recent podcast with Chelsea Handler. via Associated Press

There are some men Martha Stewart is dying to date. Problem is, she has to wait for some of her friends to die first.

The 80-year-old lifestyle mogul recently appeared on Chelsea Handler’s podcast and dished about two men she finds very attractive.

“I had two mad crushes in the last month, which is really good for me,” Stewart said. “But it turns out, you know, one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine and I just — he’s so attractive.”

Handler warned, “You know, you can’t be a home wrecker.”

Stewart insisted she’s “never been a home wrecker” even when the opportunity presented itself.

However, she admitted that while she has no problems meeting men “they’re all married to friends of mine or something like that.”

Handler sympathized with Stewart’s situation.

“Well, it’s very difficult because I think there are certain ages we go through where it’s very tempting because you wanna believe that, ‘Oh, maybe this relationship that they’re in is temporary,’” she said.

Stewart was more blunt.

“Or maybe they’ll die,” she said. “I always think, oh gosh, couldn’t that person just die.”

“The wife?” Handler asked.

“Yeah! Not — not painfully,” Stewart said. “Just die … but it hasn’t worked out.”

You can hear the whole exchange below, starting around the 9:20 mark.

Stewart has dished about her dating struggles before.

She told Ellen DeGeneres in January that she had to break things off with Anthony Hopkins because she couldn’t stop thinking about him portraying serial killer Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs.”