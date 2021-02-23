“The original influencer,” as she is referred to in the title of the piece and whose drunk commentary on baby chicks is every bit as enthralling as her entertaining tips, appears in Bazaar’s March issue. It is a delight of a read, tackling everything from her bevy of career paths to her friendship with Tiffany Haddish to her “only big regret” surrounding her early 2000s prison sentence.

“My only big regret that I can talk about is that ‘Saturday Night Live’ asked me to host,” she said. “My probation officer wouldn’t give me the time. That really pissed me off, because I would have loved to have hosted ‘Saturday Night Live.’ I’d like that on my résumé.”

Harper's Bazaar / Cass Bird Martha Stewart for Harper's Bazaar

What makes the piece truly special is not just Stewart’s candor but the accompanying photo spread. It contains as many multitudes as Stewart herself ― a revealing Balmain little black dress (LBD), an effortlessly cool trench and jeans, a Gucci dress to lounge around in while revisiting old modeling photos.

Harper's Bazaar / Cass Bird Martha Stewart in Gucci, natch.

“The opener is a great photo of me holding a book about beauty from Glamour Magazine,” Stewart wrote on Instagram of the shot. “Original photo early 60′s. Today, sixty years later I don’t look too bad!!”

Harper's Bazaar / Cass Bird Need. This. Look.

It truly is a good thing. And we deserve a few good things right now, no?

Stewart has invented ― and reinvented, and reinvented ― herself, starring on gardening shows, for instance, and forging an unlikely but wonderful friendship with Snoop Dogg. And as this shoot indicates, she has no intention of stopping now.

Harper's Bazaar / Cass Bird Martha in Converse: It's a good thing.

As Bazaar editor-in-chief Samira Nasr, who styled the shoot, wrote on Instagram: “Who said women fade after 40? This is almost 80!”

