Martha Stewart Says Larry King Got 'Amorous' With Her On A Date

Martha Stewart on Thursday spilled the tea about a date she went on with talk show host Larry King. (Watch the video below.)

The two dined at Elio’s in New York City, where King got romantic and heads turned, Stewart told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I thought we were just talking about journalism etc. etc., and then he sort of got a little amorous,” said the lifestyle mogul, who didn’t specify when the encounter took place. “Everybody was noticing I was out with Larry King, and Larry King was not my type romantically, if you get what I mean.”

Cohen said he had it on good authority that King, who died in January at age 87, was well-endowed.

“Oh really?” she replied. “Well, I never got to know that.”

Stewart, who has mentioned their dinner rendezvous before, called King “a very nice man” and one of the “kindest” interviewers on TV.

