Martha Stewart Masters The Fine Craft Of Throwing Shade At Gwyneth Paltrow

Martha Stewart sure knows how to add a sharp pinch of spice when talking smack about fellow lifestyle mogul, Gwyneth Paltrow.

E! News reports that Stewart appeared on a recent episode of Alex Rodriguez’s podcast “The Corp,” and delivered the perfect amount of saltiness responding to a question about Paltrow’s brand, Goop.

“How would you describe what Gwyneth Paltrow is doing today versus what Martha Stewart created years ago?” Stewart was asked.

“I don’t follow Goop,” she replied. “Sometimes I look at products that she’s selling … I wish every young entrepreneur well and I hope that there are many, many, many different kinds of entrepreneurs … if they’re movie stars or hardworking women like I am, who are not movie stars. If they have a good idea, I want them to be able to succeed. So, good luck, Gwyneth.”

This is not the first time the domestic goddess has spilled the tea on her feelings about Paltrow.

In 2013, TMZ asked Stewart who the better lifestyle coach was, she or Paltrow, to which she replied:

“Oh, for heaven’s sake, you have to live to be a coach!”

And in a 2014 issue of Net-a-Porter’s Porter magazine, Stewart talked even more trash about the Oscar-winning actress’ brand.

“She just needs to be quiet,” Stewart said. “She’s a movie star. If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart.”

A little later in 2014, Paltrow scored a coup when Goop recruited its new CEO from Martha Stewart’s company.

Here’s hoping that after Paltrow did make that recruitment, she could at least remember that CEO’s name.