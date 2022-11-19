Martha Stewart Says She 'Melts' Just Looking At Pictures Of This Oscar Winner

Martha Stewart is sharing which Hollywood star she has her eyes on.

While visiting “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Thursday, the DIY queen — who has spoken on several occasions about her admiration for Pete Davidson — gushed about yet another crush of hers: Oscar-winner Brad Pitt.

Stewart spilled the beans about her hidden love after Fallon asked her if there was any celebrity she gets starstruck by.

She shared that she’s “been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram called Brad Pitt.” However, she’s never met the actor.

“I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures,” Stewart added. “He is so cute!”

Noting that she doesn’t follow the “Bullet Train” actor (who notoriously doesn’t have an Instagram account of his own), she explained, “they’re fan pages, I guess, I don’t know, but whatever it is he looks better and better as the years go by.”

With a laugh, she encouraged Fallon to “check it out.”

In the interview, the “Martha Knows Best” star revealed that she happily snooped around in both Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian’s homes during their March hangout session.

The meet-up happened after Stewart’s longtime pal Jenner, 67, asked her to swing by and have lunch with the mother-daughter pair.

She added that she had one hell of a time “looking” through the reality stars’ houses.

“They live sort of in a compound,” Stewart told Fallon. “They have very nice houses. Many rooms … like 150 Hermes pocketbooks in a closet.”

The lifestyle icon noted that she “got to go into every closet, every refrigerator” while exploring the two dwellings.

“[I went] into basements, attics — well, they don’t have an attic, but [I went] everywhere,” Stewart added. “We had such a good time. A very nice house tour.”

After their star-studded gathering, the Good American cofounder showed some love for Stewart on social media.

“We had lunch with the ICON, the QUEEN herself, @marthastewart48,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram, coupled with a series of selfies with the cooking mogul and her mom.