Martha Stewart Has Very Complicated Feelings About Me Too

Martha Stewart said many famous men she knows were guilty of sexual misconduct allegations raised against them during the Me Too movement, but others were wrongly accused because of their off-putting personalities.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar posted Tuesday, Stewart discussed the impact of the Me Too movement, in which many powerful figures in entertainment and elsewhere were called to account.

“It has been really painful for me,” she said. “I’ve known almost every single one of the famous guys that has been accused and set aside. Some were certainly guilty of a lot of what was accused. But some were ― it’s just their awful personalities. I am not going to mention their names, but I know those people very, very well, and you know the man just talks about sex during dinner. That doesn’t mean anything to me.”

Stewart also revisited her days fending off men as a model and then working on Wall Street in the 1960s and ’70s.

“Every man on Wall Street was trying to get you,” she said in Harper’s. “Every man was trying to touch you in the cab. We had martinis for lunch.”

“You had to keep your cool and just do your thing, and brush them away,” she added.

The article also featured Stewart, 79, modeling fashions and discussing her life as what the magazine called “the original influencer.”