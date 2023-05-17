Martha Stewart Speaks On Plastic Surgery After Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

Martha Stewart, one of this year’s four Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover models, responded to skeptics Tuesday about her plastic surgery history. There is none, she says.

When Variety asked the OG lifestyle influencer to reply to online comments about the shoot suggesting “she had a lot of work done,” Stewart replied: “Well, it’s not true. I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever. I have very healthy, good hair. I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors. I’m very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day.”

(Check out some of Stewart’s SI images here and here, plus some behind-the-scenes snaps.)

Stewart told Variety she has used cosmetic fillers “every now and then.”

“There are certain fillers that I can do for a little line here or there, but I hate Botox. It’s a weird thing for me,” she said. “I really and truly don’t do a lot.”

The swimsuit issue features photos of Stewart wearing bathing suits in the Dominican Republic, along with similar pics of actor Megan Fox, Grammy-winning musician Kim Petras and model Brooks Nader. It hits newsstands on Thursday.

Stewart, who Sports Illustrated says is “the oldest SI Swimsuit cover model in the publication’s history,” has talked about what she did in advance of the gig.

“I didn’t starve myself,” Stewart, 81, said on “Today” this week. “But I didn’t eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months. I went to Pilates every other day and that was great; I’m still going to Pilates every other day ’cause it’s so great. And I just, I live a clean life anyway — good diet and good exercise and healthy skin care and all of that stuff.”

It’s been noted that whether intentionally or unintentionally, Stewart’s comments about “good diet” and “a clean life” were reminiscent of some harmful concepts prevalent in diet culture.

Stewart previously told The New York Times that she is lift-free. “I have never had plastic surgery,” she said. “You can absolutely say that. No knife on my face, neck or back.”

One of her dermatologists, Dr. Daniel Belkin, told the newspaper that Stewart undergoes “non- or minimally invasive” treatments twice a year and they’re done “thoughtfully and conservatively.”

So there, “doyenne of domesticity” doubters.

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, call the National Eating Disorder Association hotline at 1-800-931-2237.