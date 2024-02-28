Martha Stewart Says She Doesn’t Wear Underwear But Doesn't Go Commando Either

Martha Stewart recently revealed she doesn’t wear underwear, but she kept her explanation for it brief.
“Bathing suits are my underwear,’ the lifestyle mogul told Page Six in an article published Sunday. “I don’t wear any of that structured stuff. No tight lace, no Skims for Martha.”
Her reason?
“I like wearing bathing suits under my clothes just in case I want to go swimming,” she said.
Stewart’s admission that she prefers the same undergarments as a suburban child who’s a big fan of sprinklers checks out.
Last year, Stewart was asked by Page Six for her thoughts on “dressing for one’s age.”
“Dressing for whose age?” she replied with a laugh.
“I don’t think about age. I think people are more and more and more [fabulous] than they’ve ever been in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them,” the Martha Stewart Living founder explained.
So, sure, rock those Speedos, Martha. A lack of underwear at any age sounds pretty fabulous.