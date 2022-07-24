Martha Stewart Reveals Deaths Of Her Pet Peacocks Alongside Sultry Marvin Gaye Song

Martha Stewart is mourning the death of her pet peacocks after a deadly coyote attack.

The cookbook titan’s Instagram post Saturday included an interesting song choice to honor her six feathered friends after the fatal ambush happened in “broad daylight.”

Stewart’s video to celebrate one of the late, beloved peacocks, Blue Boy, was accompanied by Marvin Gaye’s sultry hit “Let’s Get It On.”

“RIP beautiful BlueBoy,” Stewart wrote. “The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy.”

The “Martha Knows Best” star later addressed the misplaced tune, writing on the same post, “I do not have any idea how the Marvin Gaye music found its way to this sad post but when Blue Boy was alive it would have been perfectly appropriate.”

The home decor guru then requested advice from her fans for preventing the same travesty in the future. “Any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry?” she asked.

Stewart, who tweeted that she owned 21 of the “glorious birds” in May 2021, calling them “so friendly,” explained the precautions she plans to take for the fluorescent-colored birds on her property moving forward.

“We are no longer allowing the peafowl out of their yard, we are enclosing the top of their large yard with wire fencing etc,” she added.

Stewart also wrote about her peacocks on The Martha Stewart Blog in July 2020, calling them “curious.”

“I visit these beautiful birds every day. I love calling out to them and waiting for their energetic responses. My peacocks are doing exceptionally well and remain active, curious, and very, very vocal,” she wrote.

The deaths of Stewart’s peacocks come just months after her cat Princess Peony was fatally attacked by her four dogs.

“Burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony,” the TV personality wrote on Instagram alongside a solemn photo of the cat’s burial. “The four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self. i will miss her very badly.”