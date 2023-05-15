ShoppingMartha Stewartsports illustrated swimwear

Where To Buy Martha Stewart’s Swimsuit Cover Looks

The 81-year-old lifestyle guru sported a number of wearable bathing suits in her 'Sports Illustrated' editorial. We tracked most of them down, along with some affordable options.

Swimsuits from <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=64626118e4b005be8ff52b63&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fhalter-low-back-one-piece-swimsuit%2F6976855" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Norma Kamali" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64626118e4b005be8ff52b63" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=64626118e4b005be8ff52b63&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fhalter-low-back-one-piece-swimsuit%2F6976855" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Norma Kamali</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=64626118e4b005be8ff52b63&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fisa-boulder%2Fclothing%2Fone-piece%2Fruched-stretch-satin-swimsuit%2F1647597303528928" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Isa Boulder" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64626118e4b005be8ff52b63" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=64626118e4b005be8ff52b63&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fisa-boulder%2Fclothing%2Fone-piece%2Fruched-stretch-satin-swimsuit%2F1647597303528928" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Isa Boulder</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=64626118e4b005be8ff52b63&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmondayswimwear.com%2Fproducts%2Faruba-one-piece-ivory%3Fvariant%3D40441512722468" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Monday Swimwear" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64626118e4b005be8ff52b63" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=64626118e4b005be8ff52b63&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmondayswimwear.com%2Fproducts%2Faruba-one-piece-ivory%3Fvariant%3D40441512722468" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Monday Swimwear</a>
Getty
Swimsuits from Norma Kamali, Isa Boulder and Monday Swimwear

Today, Sports Illustrated revealed a series of cover editorials from its 2023 swimsuit issue — and one model is making more waves than others.

Martha Stewart, the 81-year-old businesswoman and cultural icon who requires no introduction, made a splash in an editorial shot in the Dominican Republic by photographer Ruven Afanador.

The lifestyle guru — who worked as a model at the beginning of her career — sported a series of elegant one-piece bathing suits from brands including Norma Kamali and Saint Laurent that were paired with breezy coverups, megawatt jewelry and one fabulously enormous hat.

Inspired by Stewart’s stylish turnout, we did our best to ID the suits that she sported in her spread. Many were surprisingly affordable — and for the ones that weren’t, we combed the internet to find some similar styles on the cheap.

Shop Martha’s coolest poolside looks ahead.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Nordstrom
A plunging halter suit available in several colors
Longtime downtown designer Norma Kamali is known for slinky and timelessly sexy silhouettes, and her brand’s swimwear offers a powerful helping of glamour for surprisingly affordable prices. Stewart is likely wearing the brand’s halter swimsuit in one of the SI photos, and the suit is available in a brilliant red at Nordstrom in and in black, gold, and a sage-y hue at Amazon. Sizes vary by retailer and color, but the widest selection is at Amazon, where it’s available in XS-XL.
Red: $145 at NordstromOther colors: $97+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A faithful lookalike for under $35
If $100+ is too much an investment for the fashion equivalent of a summer fling, here’s a serviceable version of Stewart’s look that costs about as much as a round of surfside margaritas. Amazon reviewers are quite fond of this style, with one even calling it the “perfect suit for a not-perfect hourglass figure.” It’s available in sizes XS-XL.
$33.99 at Amazon
3
Body Glove
A throwback metallic suit from Body Glove
I’m personally obsessed with this retro silver one-piece from Body Glove that Stewart appears to be wearing in the spread with diamonds and oversized white Gucci sunglasses. It has a low back and high-cut “cheeky” leg opening, in a faithful homage to the aerobics-ready silhouettes of the ’80s and ’90s. It’s available in sizes XS-XL.
$135 at Body Glove$135 at Amazon
4
Swimsuits For All
An affordable take on the nostalgic look
Harness a bit of Stewart’s retro mojo with this plus-size-friendly option from Swimsuits For All. It’s available in sizes 14-34 and in five neon ’90s-inspired color combinations.
$46.50 at Swimsuits For All
5
Monday Swimwear
Another plunging style from Monday Swimwear
Stewart is clearly a fan of the flattering plunge neckline, and we’re pretty sure she’s wearing this deep-V style from Monday Swimwear in the editorial. This maillot promises to offer a level of support and structure that belies its skin-baring silhouette. It‘s equipped with a waist panel and wide shoulder straps that can be adjusted to accommodate a variety of bust sizes.

The suit is available in sizes from “petite” to “VVV” (the latter being the brand’s shorthand for “very very voluptuous,” which is equivalent to a US dress size 16/18).
$192 at Monday Swimwear
6
Net-a-Porter, Nordstrom
A shirred masterpiece with dramatic lacing
This dramatic maillot from Isa Boulder features allover shirring and shaping details at the sides, for a look that will take you from the pool to the afterparty. It’s available in size XS- XL. The cream color that Stewart wore doesn’t appear to be available anymore, but you can get a light-catching bronze option via Net-a-Porter or a citrus-y marigold hue at Nordstrom (where, sadly, there’s apparently only one size S left in stock).
$306 at Net-a-Porter$198 at Nordstrom (originally $330)
7
Nordstrom, Amazon
A (slightly) toned-down option
If you like the laced-up look but want just slightly less of... everything, Robin Piccone offers a similar design that features more contained lacing for about $100 less than Isa Boulder’s suit above. This one is available in sizes 2-12. In addition to the two colors pictured, Amazon has a seasonally-appropriate teal option they call “Pacific.”
Persimmon: $118+ at AmazonBlack: $188 at NordstromPacific: $140.96+ at Amazon
8
Swimsuits For All
Another affordable, plus size-friendly option
There’s quite a bit to be said about this affordable pick from Swimsuits for All, which is available in sizes 4-24. It offers the lacing detail without the fuss of actual ties, and a plethora of reviews are obsessed with the fit. “I bought this in size 24 white,” wrote a customer named LeeLee. “Very true to size. Amazing swim suit. Sexy, without being too revealing and keeping you in.”
$53 at Swimsuits For All
9
Amazon
More shirring details without the fuss
Available in sizes S-XXL, this highly-rated swimsuit from a popular Amazon swim brand offers shirring and ruched side details that feel more realistic for an active beachgoer. A reviewer named Sara liked that this suit flattered her “mom bod.”
$25.99 at Amazon
10
FWRD
A stylish stunner from a big designer name
The corset-style one-piece that Stewart sports in her SI spread is likely Saint Laurent’s Saharienne maillot, which retails for as much as a single night in a luxury hotel. The Italian-made suit is equipped with laced grommets that extend almost to the bellybutton. The dramatic effect is juxtaposed with an extraordinarily straightforward silhouette.

If you love this look but your budget won’t allow for it, we’ve rounded up some more affordable options in the following slides.
$1,390 at FWRD$1,390 at MatchesFashion
11
Swimsuits For All
An army green option that’s plus-size friendly
In the same trending olive green as Saint Laurent’s style, this Swimsuits For All maillot is available in sizes 4-24. It’s fully lined and equipped with removable cups for added shaping, and both the front and back can be adjusted for desired levels of support and coverage.
$53 at Swimsuits For All
12
Amazon
A suit with a lace-up front and then some
Looking for a little extra flair with your lace-up swimsuit? This off-the-shoulder maillot from Amazon starts at just $20 for select colors, and has a shoulder skimming ruffle that’s sure to inspire a beach party. It’s available in sizes XS-22, but note that not all size and color combinations are available.
$19.99+ at Amazon
13
Amazon
A manageable (but still fabulous) wide-brimmed hat
If you were as enamored as we were at the sight of Stewart’s large-format sunhat, you may have also guessed that it’s the aptly-named “giant” hat from New York-based milliner Eric Javits. If the $425 retail price and massive footprint of the straw chapeau exceeds your bandwidth, never fear: There’s a more manageable iteration on Amazon that still offers an appropriately fabulous amount of flop. It’s available in 14 colors.
$24.99 at Amazon
