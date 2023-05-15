Today, Sports Illustrated revealed a series of cover editorials from its 2023 swimsuit issue — and one model is making more waves than others.
Martha Stewart, the 81-year-old businesswoman and cultural icon who requires no introduction, made a splash in an editorial shot in the Dominican Republic by photographer Ruven Afanador.
The lifestyle guru — who worked as a model at the beginning of her career — sported a series of elegant one-piece bathing suits from brands including Norma Kamali and Saint Laurent that were paired with breezy coverups, megawatt jewelry and one fabulously enormous hat.
Inspired by Stewart’s stylish turnout, we did our best to ID the suits that she sported in her spread. Many were surprisingly affordable — and for the ones that weren’t, we combed the internet to find some similar styles on the cheap.
Shop Martha’s coolest poolside looks ahead.