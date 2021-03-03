Style & Beauty

23 Photos Of Martha Stewart's Epic Style Over The Years

The "original influencer" has an expectedly iconic style evolution.

Martha Stewart has now been dubbed “the original influencer” by Harper’s Bazaar. Even if you aren’t already a follower (of either her career or her social media accounts), a look back at her wardrobe confirms that title.

The imitable expert in all things food, home and DIY has been a mainstay on our screens for decades. Her business endeavors have never focused heavily on fashion (though she does have a QVC line), but the 79-year-old has made her mark in the fashion world over the years, both as a young model and as a person whose closet we’d like to raid.

Stewart spent the ’90s exemplifying what is now once again “on trend” ― boxy blazers; high-waisted, loose-fitting denim; and even a bit of athleisure.

Her style has remained consistently classic over the years, save for a few big hats and wide-legged, bright green sequined pants.

Below, take a look back at some of Stewart’s best dressed moments throughout the years.

1961
Frank Horvat via Getty Images
Martha Stewart in New York City in 1961.
1976
Susan Wood via Getty Images
Stewart outside a chicken coop holding a basket of eggs in August 1976.
1976
Susan Wood via Getty Images
Stewart kneads flour in August 1976.
1990
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
Stewart holding a drink in 1990.
1990
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
Stewart holding another drink in 1990.
1990
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
Stewart in 1990.
1990
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
Stewart in the '90s again.
1991
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Stewart at the premiere for "The Commitments" in New York City in 1991.
1991
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Stewart at the seventh annual Rita Hayworth Alzheimer's Benefit in New York City in 1991.
1996
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Stewart at the New York premiere of "Phenomenon" in East Hampton, New York, in 1996.
2004
Marc Bryan-Brown via Getty Images
Stewart at the 31st annual Daytime Emmy awards in New York City in 2004.
2005
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Stewart at Bette Midler's New York Restoration Project "Hulaween" Gala and Midler's 60th birthday celebration in New York City on Oct. 31, 2005.
2006
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Stewart at the inauguration of the Hearst Tower in New York City on Oct. 9, 2006.
2008
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Stewart at a luncheon in New York City on May 7, 2008.
2009
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Stewart at a dinner at Barnard College in New York City on April 29, 2009.
2010
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Stewart at a luncheon in New York City on May 5, 2010.
2011
Ilya S. Savenok via Getty Images
Stewart at the fourth annual Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Gala in New York City on Nov. 16, 2011.
2013
Ray Tamarra via Getty Images
Stewart at the "Late Show With David Letterman" in New York City on Nov. 26, 2013.
2016
Noam Galai via Getty Images
Stewart at the DailyMail.com and Elite Daily holiday party in New York City on Dec. 7, 2016.
2015
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
Stewart at the Comedy Central Roast Of Justin Bieber in Los Angeles on March 14, 2015.
2017
JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
Stewart at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles on May 7, 2017.
2019
Jared Siskin via Getty Images
Stewart at the 2019 High Line Spring Benefit in New York City on May 21, 2019.
2020
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Stewart at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on Feb. 9, 2020.
