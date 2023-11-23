Martha Stewart didn’t completely turn her back on Thanksgiving this year.
Fans of the lifestyle mogul were shocked when she said she was skipping her annual Turkey Day celebration, but it turns out Stewart was barely downsizing her kitchen time this year.
Correcting the record in a Tuesday Instagram post, she said, “It’s not true that I gave up Thanksgiving! What I cancelled was the planned gathering at my house due to guest cancellations and travel plans!”
The bestselling author teased her pie baking plan with an appropriately shaped chart before unveiling her collection of Thanksgiving confections in another Instagram post on Wednesday.
“Finally finished two day pie marathon!!!” Stewart wrote while posing before a table of desserts.
All in all, the food star said she made 30 pies, including lemon curd, classic pecan, pumpkin, cranberry and chocolate pecan.
“I haven’t tasted any of them yet but tomorrow I will report on taste and texture and appearance,” Stewart said. “Hope you like the photos. The pies are all spoken for ― gifts for my employees and their families for Thanksgiving.”
The doyenne of hospitality initially raised eyebrows when she told Kelly Clarkson she “gave up Thanksgiving” during a stop by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” earlier this month.
“Nine guests canceled because somebody got sick, so I called up my chef friend, and I said, ‘We’re not doing Thanksgiving,’” she explained.
Stewart also said she was “turkeyed out,” telling Clarkson, “And I’ve also cooked like 14 turkeys already for my TV show, and I still have to do one more turkey I think on the ‘Today’ show.”
It turns out the chef still had the stamina for one more turkey, however.
In her Tuesday post, she told followers she still “stuffed and roasted” a “20-pound organic, heritage bird” for friend Stephan Sill’s holiday spread.