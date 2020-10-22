Famed Journalist Martin Bashir 'Seriously Unwell' With COVID-19, BBC Says

Famed journalist Martin Bashir, who hosted “Nightline” and an MSNBC news program, has the coronavirus and is “seriously unwell,” his current outlet, the BBC, announced Thursday.
“We are sorry to say that Martin is seriously unwell with Covid-19 related complications,” a spokeswoman said. “Everyone at the BBC is wishing him a full recovery.”
Bashir, 57, is perhaps best known globally for his 1995 BBC interview with Princess Diana in which she confessed to an affair while married to Prince Charles. He also was behind the 2003 documentary “Living With Michael Jackson.”
Stateside he hosted ABC’s “Nightline” and then his own show on MSNBC. He resigned from the latter post in 2013 after suggesting on air that someone should defecate in the mouth of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. He also called her a “world class idiot.”
Bashir rejoined the BBC in 2016 and is the broadcaster’s religion editor.
