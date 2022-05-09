As a former driver, British racing commentator Martin Brundle knows his auto sports. But he didn’t seem to notice the difference between 6-foot-10 NBA prospect Paolo Banchero and 6-foot-3 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday.

In Sky Sports coverage of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix on ESPN, Brundle thought he was interviewing the football star before he realized after a few questions that he was not.

He asked Banchero who he was, and the former Duke star, who could be a top NBA draft pick, clearly did not register with him.

“Right, OK. Well, I thought I was talking to somebody else, so sorry about that,” Brundle said, adding a dismissive “whatever.”

Martin Brundle thought that Paolo Banchero was Pat Mahomes 😂#MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/TVaCWi3Ika — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) May 8, 2022

The one-time Super Bowl MVP, who’s 26, and Banchero, 19, had a laugh on Twitter afterward.

Bro ain’t no way 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/5qcqjEoc5q — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 8, 2022

But that interview was one awkward piece of work.