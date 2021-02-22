Protester Sues City Of Buffalo After He Cracked His Skull When Police Shoved Him

Gugino’s other attorney, Richard P. Weisbeck, noted that if the “roles were reversed, and Gugino pushed a BPD officer who then fractured his skull, he would have been immediately indicted, and for good reason.”

Gugino told a local news station late last year that the police who pushed him were not “especially bad officers,” but that the “whole system is wrong. They’re all taught to do the wrong thing. That’s the problem that needs to be fixed.”

The suit names the city of Buffalo, the mayor, police commissioner, the deputy commissioner, Torgalski, McCabe and a third officer, John Losi, whom the suit claims “shoved” the defendants towards Gugino before he was “assaulted.”

City officials are not commenting on the lawsuit.