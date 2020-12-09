People Are Loving This Classically British 91-Year-Old Who Got COVID-19 Vaccine

A charming interview with Martin Kenyon, one of the first people in the world to get the COVID-19 vaccine, has gone viral thanks to the 91-year-old gentleman’s dry wit.

Speaking with CNN reporter Cyril Vanier on Tuesday — a day dubbed “V-Day” by the British press as health authorities in the United Kingdom began distributing the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine — Kenyon explained that he’d received his vaccination at Guy’s Hospital in central London.

“They said, ‘Well, come at half past 12,’” Kenyon said. “Of course, I couldn’t damn well find anywhere to park my car, so I was late.”

Kenyon went on to explain the ins and outs of his day, including the “rather nasty lunch” he’d had while waiting at the hospital, and exclaimed that the vaccination process was quick and didn’t hurt in the slightest.

“I hope I’m not going to have the bloody bug now,” Kenyon said. “I don’t intend to have it because I’ve got granddaughters, and I want to live a long time to enjoy their lives.”

The nonagenarian added that he hadn’t told his family about the “very unexciting” process yet.

“Well, there’s no point in dying now when I’ve lived this long, is there?” Kenyon said. “I don’t plan to, anyway.”

The video of Kenyon quickly went viral across social media, with Twitter users applauding his frankness and even going so far as to call him “the most British man on the planet.” Others praised the effectiveness of the U.K.’s National Health Service, which had enabled Kenyon to get his vaccine the same day he called about it.

Thanks 2020, for also introducing us to 91 year-old Kenyon Martin. 🙂 Put a smile on a lot of faces today. #everyonesgrandad @cnnphotog @DuarteMendonca #COVID19Vaccine pic.twitter.com/tXLrs9tGHY — Cyril Vanier (@CyrilCNN) December 8, 2020

CNN seem to have found the most British man on the planet 😂

“There no point dying now”💉 https://t.co/4G1NdPGvok — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 8, 2020

This CNN interview with a man who phoned up his hospital today for a covid vaccine and GOT IT TODAY is in equal parts brilliant, hilarious, and thoroughly lovely. https://t.co/ZWec9rZ06G — David Cochrane (@davidcochrane) December 8, 2020

Things making me proud of the UK appearing on US news:



1- “Well there’s no point dying now when I’ve lived this long is there?”



2- BLOKE LUGGING DOOR AROUND LONDON WITH HAND IN HIS POCKET pic.twitter.com/s3jKefJb6L — James Davies (@jamesorharry) December 8, 2020

Watching #martinkenyon on @CNN is the best thing I’ve seen in forever.



“I couldn't find anywhere to park my damn car so I was late!"

"There's no point in dying now that I have lived this long!"

I love feisty 91 year olds. — Karen 🌊 (@HomeschoolGrls) December 8, 2020

The best thing about this @CNN #MartinKenyon interview, is that the Americans will see how absolutely wonderful our “socialised medicine” is. He called the hospital in the morning, popped in at lunch and got his free vaccination. Our NHS is amazing. — Heather Reilly-Edwards 🌹 (@LeftieLawyer) December 9, 2020

Kenyon, who grew up during World War II and was an activist in the anti-apartheid movement, said in a follow-up interview with The Guardian that he was baffled by his sudden celebrity. He called the CNN footage “deeply uninteresting.”

He also said he was feeling no adverse effects a day after his vaccination — aside from the fact that at his age, “all sorts of things ache.”

“I am looking forward to hugging my grandchildren,” Kenyon told the outlet. “They are the ones who were most likely to give [coronavirus] to me … and they like hugging me. This period has been a challenge, but we must make sure that life goes on. We all want to get back to normal and I am sure that will happen.”