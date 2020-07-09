Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers for publishing part of a private letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, in 2018 (sections of the letter were published in February 2019).

Associated Newspapers argues that is had a right to publish the letter, given that one of Meghan’s friends anonymously spoke about its existence in a People magazine feature published on Feb. 6, 2019, three days before.

In new court documents obtained by HuffPost last week, Meghan’s legal team detailed the “hundreds of thousands of inaccurate articles” written about the duchess and how she felt that she was unable to protect herself with the palace’s policy of responding “no comment” to stories she knew to be untrue.

The Kensington Palace Communications Team also reportedly instructed her family and friends to follow this policy, leaving some friends feeling “silenced” and concerned about the “tremendous emotional distress and damage to [Meghan’s] mental health.”