Martin Luther King Jr. Ponders Meaning Of Love In Newly Discovered Note

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, memorabilia company Moments in Time has put a unique piece of history up for sale: a note expounding on the meaning of love, written by hand and signed by Martin Luther King Jr.

The note, which is being sold for $42,000, is believed to have been written by the civil rights icon to one of his admirers, who’d asked him to define the meaning of love, TMZ reported.

“Love is the greatest force in the universe. It is the heartbeat of the moral cosmos. He who loves is a participant in the being of God,” King wrote.

Moments in Time CEO Gary Zimet told CNN just how unusual it is to find handwritten comments note by King.

“It is extremely rare. Other than inscriptions in [typed] letters and books, finding a handwritten note is very rare,” Zimet said. “This note encapsulates the philosophy of King’s life and that’s why it’s so important.”